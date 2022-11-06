Nagar kirtan passes off peacefully in Jalandhar amid bandh call

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 5

Amid the Punjab bandh call over the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar, the traffic movement and markets in the city remained unaffected on Saturday.

All markets and shops in the city remained opened. There was no hindrance to the traffic owing to bandh in the day time. All educational institutions, however, remained closed as Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh had yesterday ordered a holiday for today in view of the nagar kirtan programmes being held in connection with the Gurpurb.

A handful of Shiv Sena leaders, including men and women, gathered at BMC Chowk this morning carrying banners in the name of slain leader Sudhir Suri. They, however, announced they would not force any bandh in the city.

Children participate in the procession. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

The route of the nagar kirtan, however, remained blocked past this afternoon. Even though the entire route of the nagar kirtan along all chowks of the city starting from PNB Chowk to Jyoti Chowk and other connecting intersections upto Patel Chowk remained blocked, the maximum gathering was noted at Patel Chowk where SIkh activist Amritpal Singh was scheduled to arrive. The activist, however, was detained in Moga to avoid communal tension and his visit had to be cancelled.

Heavy security remained deployed for the smooth passage of nagar kirtan as the city police was on high alert after the Amritsar incident. Police personnel in uniform and in civil remained deployed till the nagar kirtan reached back gurdwara in Gobindgarh locality near here. Stalls of jalebis, milk, tea, fruits, pakoras and snacks were arranged for the devotees. Several participating jathas recited hymns of Guru Nanak.