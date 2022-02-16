Deep insight

Nakodar: A fight among doc, engineer, cop, farmers

Cong’s Dahiya, SAD’s Wadala among frontrunners for key seat

Nakodar: A fight among doc, engineer, cop, farmers

An overflowing sewer on a road in Nakodar. Photo: Malkiat SIngh

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 15

With just five days left for Assembly polls, electors of Nakodar have to make up their mind on whom to choose — a doctor, an engineer, a retired police official or two farmers.

The constituency has five main contestants in the fray — the Congress’ orthopaedician Dr Navjot Dahiya, sitting Akali MLA Gurpartap Wadala, who is an engineer by qualification, retired police officer Shammi Kalyan from Punjab Lok Congress and farmers Inderjit Mann from Aam Aadmi Party and Mandeep S Samra from Sanyukt Samaj Morcha.

Wadala, who is a two-time MLA having got elected in 2012 and 2017 and is the SAD district president (rural), has all new entrants standing against him. The fact that he is the son of Akali stalwart Kuldeep Wadala, who is credited for waging a long war for the opening of Kartarpur corridor, is also helping him gain strength. Wadala had defeated Congress heavyweight and ex-minister Amarjit S Samra in 2012.

Samra had won four consecutive elections from here including bypoll in 1994, 1997, 2002 and 2007. Since, he is reportedly not keeping good health and his two businessmen sons have so far expressed their reluctance in pursuing politics, he has kept himself away from electoral politics since 2017. Ex-MLA Jagbir Brar, who has family relations with Wadala, had been given ticket by the Congress from Nakodar against his wishes in the last polls and he finished third. In this election, Brar has switched to Akali Dal and is contesting from Jalandhar Cantonment seat.

Since there remained a huge vacuum of the Congress on the seat, the party candidate Dr Dahiya has had to make a lot of effort to set the things in order. The vacancy on the seat of the Congress had also led to the emergence of many ticket seekers, all of whom had to be quelled. A strong support of Wadala to Dr Dahiya is now certainly helping the candidate.

In the contest, Inderjit Mann, who is socially very well-connected and has got a massive support of the party, too has chances of emerging as a dark horse. Mann has campaigned twice for her holding a road rally in her support and even going door-to-door with her in the bazaars. Mann’s background as the village sarpanch of Bir pind and the exemplary works that she initiated for environment conservation, women empowerment and getting more power for panchayats is helping her make a mark.

Voterspeak

  • “Residents of this town rue that they have to reach Jalandhar for availing good health facilities. “There only is one 50-bed Civil Hospital here. At the time of Covid spread, most patients had to be shifted to Jalandhar as they could not be accommodated here,” lamented Ganesh Sharma, a resident.
  • Samriti, a collegiate, said, “Though Nakodar has few good schools, we have to move to Jalandhar to avail good coaching facilities in Plus One and Two. There is no scope of good higher education in our town.”
  • Satwant Singh, a resident, said, “Traffic chaos and encroachments in markets are not being managed by the authorities in Nakodar. There are no traffic lights in town. No candidate is giving any assurance on handling such civic issues.”

TRADITIONALLY SPEAKING

Sitting MLA Gurpartap Wadala has won from here for the last two terms. Previously, Amarjit S Samra had won four elections. Leaders including Umrao Singh and Darbara Singh from the Congress and Kuldeep S Wadala from the SAD have remained legislators from here.

Electoral strength

Total voters: 1,93,665

Male: 1,00,254

Female: 93,399

Third gender: 2

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

2
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

3
Punjab

AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats; Sidhu, Majithia also losing, claims Arvind Kejriwal

4
Nation

10-year-old boy sees mother in intimate position with 14-year-old cousin in Rajasthan, murdered

5
Punjab

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

6
Nation

Madhubala's 96-year-old sister 'ill-treated' by daughter-in-law in New Zealand, put alone on a flight to Mumbai

7
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

8
Nation

48-year-old man marries 14 women in 7 states; first time in 1982, last in 2020; arrested

9
Nation

Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

10
Patiala

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Putin ready for talks with West

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...

Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers’ protest

Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest

For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...

CBI lookout circular against ABG chief in ~22K-cr cheating case

CBI lookout circular against ABG chief Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal in Rs 22K-cr cheating case

Red Fort accused Sidhu dies in mishap

Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap

Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza

Cities

View All

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Candidates intensify campaign in Amritsar

Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Taking Cong to task, Ranjit Singh Chajjalwaddi raising poor health and education system

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Chandigarh’s bicycle project catches parliamentary panel’s fancy

Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

Garbage dump raises stink in Sector 50-D, Chandigarh

Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Jalandhar: Shobha yatra taken out on eve of Ravidas Jayanti

Jalandhar north: Cong, BJP in direct contest here

26 new Covid cases, 1 death in Jalandhar district

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Ravidassias remove AAP hoardings, posters from 'shobha yatra' route

2 dead, 30 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

RUB 'inaugurated' by minister on Jan 1 still closed to public

Thieves strike at courier firm office, steal Rs1 lakh

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

BJP Nabha face accused of hiding facts in affidavit

‘Resume primary classes as well’