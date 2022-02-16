Nakodar: A fight among doc, engineer, cop, farmers

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 15

With just five days left for Assembly polls, electors of Nakodar have to make up their mind on whom to choose — a doctor, an engineer, a retired police official or two farmers.

The constituency has five main contestants in the fray — the Congress’ orthopaedician Dr Navjot Dahiya, sitting Akali MLA Gurpartap Wadala, who is an engineer by qualification, retired police officer Shammi Kalyan from Punjab Lok Congress and farmers Inderjit Mann from Aam Aadmi Party and Mandeep S Samra from Sanyukt Samaj Morcha.

Wadala, who is a two-time MLA having got elected in 2012 and 2017 and is the SAD district president (rural), has all new entrants standing against him. The fact that he is the son of Akali stalwart Kuldeep Wadala, who is credited for waging a long war for the opening of Kartarpur corridor, is also helping him gain strength. Wadala had defeated Congress heavyweight and ex-minister Amarjit S Samra in 2012.

Samra had won four consecutive elections from here including bypoll in 1994, 1997, 2002 and 2007. Since, he is reportedly not keeping good health and his two businessmen sons have so far expressed their reluctance in pursuing politics, he has kept himself away from electoral politics since 2017. Ex-MLA Jagbir Brar, who has family relations with Wadala, had been given ticket by the Congress from Nakodar against his wishes in the last polls and he finished third. In this election, Brar has switched to Akali Dal and is contesting from Jalandhar Cantonment seat.

Since there remained a huge vacuum of the Congress on the seat, the party candidate Dr Dahiya has had to make a lot of effort to set the things in order. The vacancy on the seat of the Congress had also led to the emergence of many ticket seekers, all of whom had to be quelled. A strong support of Wadala to Dr Dahiya is now certainly helping the candidate.

In the contest, Inderjit Mann, who is socially very well-connected and has got a massive support of the party, too has chances of emerging as a dark horse. Mann has campaigned twice for her holding a road rally in her support and even going door-to-door with her in the bazaars. Mann’s background as the village sarpanch of Bir pind and the exemplary works that she initiated for environment conservation, women empowerment and getting more power for panchayats is helping her make a mark.

Voterspeak

“Residents of this town rue that they have to reach Jalandhar for availing good health facilities. “There only is one 50-bed Civil Hospital here. At the time of Covid spread, most patients had to be shifted to Jalandhar as they could not be accommodated here,” lamented Ganesh Sharma, a resident.

Samriti, a collegiate, said, “Though Nakodar has few good schools, we have to move to Jalandhar to avail good coaching facilities in Plus One and Two. There is no scope of good higher education in our town.”

Satwant Singh, a resident, said, “Traffic chaos and encroachments in markets are not being managed by the authorities in Nakodar. There are no traffic lights in town. No candidate is giving any assurance on handling such civic issues.”

TRADITIONALLY SPEAKING

Sitting MLA Gurpartap Wadala has won from here for the last two terms. Previously, Amarjit S Samra had won four elections. Leaders including Umrao Singh and Darbara Singh from the Congress and Kuldeep S Wadala from the SAD have remained legislators from here.

Electoral strength

Total voters: 1,93,665

Male: 1,00,254

Female: 93,399

Third gender: 2