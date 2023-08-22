Nakodar boy brings laurels

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 21

Hailing from Hussainabad village in Nakodar, Gurjot Singh’s meteoric rise in the world of sports is a testament to his dedication and skill. The second-year student of Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports at Lyallpur Khalsa College has achieved a milestone, being handpicked for the Indian national hockey team.

Journey began during school days 'My journey began during the school days when I was in class VII. My passion for hockey was ignited during those early years and has been steadfastly nurtured ever since.' Gurjot Singh

Gurjot’s prowess on the field has earned him a coveted spot in the team roster for the upcoming Asian Hockey-5 World Cup Qualifier, scheduled to take place in Oman from August 29 to September 2.

Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, Gurjot said his journey began during his school days when he was in class VII.

“My passion for hockey was ignited during those early years and has been steadfastly nurtured ever since. I have participated in both state and national levels, representing Punjab and India in various tournaments,” he said.

Despite the modest backdrop of his education at a government school in Sarih village, Nakodar, Gurjot says his skills flourished under the guidance of mentors at a local sports club. Inspired by his friends’ commitment to practice hockey at the club, he found his calling in sport and honed his talents.

Gurjot’s father, Jasvir Singh, a milkman in Hussainabad village, and his mother, a homemaker, have stood firmly behind his dreams. The young athlete’s aspirations are deeply rooted in his desire to bring glory to his country, and make his village and parents proud.

