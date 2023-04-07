Nakodar collects Rs 14.4-cr stamp duty in last fiscal

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 6

The Punjab Government has met its stamp duty collection targets in the district. Nakodar tehsildar Harmindar Hundal said a sum of Rs 4,94,34,753 had been collected during the fourth quarter of the last financial year in Nakodar against a target of Rs 4 crore.

The Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department (Stamps and Registration branch) had fixed a stamp duty collection target of Rs 342.8 crore for the district. Nakodar was targeted to collect Rs 4 crore in the fourth quarter and Rs 12 crore during the financial year. It collected Rs 14,47,61,499 in the financial year against a target of 12 crore.