Nakodar couple held for duping man of Rs 6 lakh

Phagwara, November 18
The Nakodar police have arrested a travel agent couple for duping a Nakodar man of Rs 6.05 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harjindar Singh said that the accused had been identified as Pritpal Singh Toor, a resident of Employees’ Colony, Shahkot, and his wife Salony Toor.
Pawan Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura, told the police that he paid Rs 6.05 lakh to the accused for facilitating his migration abroad. However, they neither sent him abroad nor returned the money.
The DSP said a case under Sections 406, 420,120-B of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act was registered against the accused and Niraj Attar, a resident of Banda Bahadar Nagar, Ludhiana, his wife Rajni Attar, Rahul Kumar, a resident of Chandigarh and Vikrant a resident of Shah Talai in Himachal Pradesh.
The DSP said accused Pritpal Singh Toor is a notorious agent, and seven cases of cheating are pending against him.
