Nakodar: Five booked for murder attempt

Nakodar: The city police have booked five persons on the charge of attempt to murder and rioting. Investigating Officer (IO) Mandeep Singh said the accused had been identified as Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Mohalla Kalia and his four unidentified accomplices. Aman Sondhi, a resident of Mohalla Rishi Nagar, complained to the police that the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons with the intention to kill and seriously injured him on May 19 in Tehsil Bazar where he works. The IO said a case under Section 307, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. No arrest has been made and raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused. OC

Villager booked on rape charge

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a villager on the charge of raping a married woman. Investigating Officer (IO) Amanpreet Kaur said the accused has been identified as Jaspal alias Pala, a resident of Mannak Pur village. The victim complained to the police that the accused forcibly raped her. The IO said that a case under Section 376 (Punishment for sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and raids are being conducted to nab him. OC

Man held over illicit liquor

Nakodar: The Sadar police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating Officer Harwindar Singh said 20 bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Harbans Singh, a resident of Littaran village. A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused. OC

Married woman goes missing

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have registered a missing report in connection with the disappearance of a married woman. Sandeep Tura, a resident of Gumtala village, complained to the police that his wife Sharanjit Kaur (28) went out of home on May 17 and did not return home. Investigating Officer Anwar Masih said that a missing report has been registered in this connection.