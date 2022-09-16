Nakodar: Life term to 1 for wife's murder

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The Jalandhar Additional District and Sessions judge, Tarntaran Singh Bindra, sentenced Kulvir Singh a resident of Dherain village to life imprisonment for murdering his wife back in 2018. He was also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 by the court. OC

1 booked for sale of illicit liquor

Nakodar: The Nakodar sadar police nabbed a villager for selling illicit liquor. The investigating officer Daljit Singh said 50 bottles of illicit liquor were seized from the possession of the accused identified as Sukhwindar Singh, alias Kaka, a resident of Bajuha Khurd village. A case under the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the accused. OC

2 travel agents booked for fraud

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police booked two travel agents for allegedly duping two persons of Rs 24 lakh on the pretext of sending their sons abroad. Investigating officer (IO) Harinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Lehmabar Singh, a resident of Gobind Pur village, and Indarjit Singh of Amritsar. The IO said Santokh Singh and Paramjit Kaur, wife of Gurmej Singh, complained to the Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) that they had paid Rs 24 lakh to the accused for sending their sons abroad, but they were fleeced by the accused. The IO said cases under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B, IPC, and the Punjab Travel Profession Regulation Act had been filed against the accused. OC

PO at large for 2 years arrested

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police arrested a proclaimed offender who had been absconding for the last two years. The investigating officer, Janak Raj, said the accused had been identified as Amarjit Singh, alias Ambu, a resident of Mussewal village. The accused was wanted in a case of assault. OC

Four arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Shahkot police arrested four persons for peddling heroin. The investigating officer Aatamjit Singh said 50-gram heroin was recovered from the accused identified as Manjindar Singh of Fatehpur Bhangwan village, Sucha Singh of Fatehgarh Panjtoor, Gurvant Singh of Takhatu Wal and Ravindar Singh of Mandir Kalan village. The IO said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused and a car in which they were traveling had also been impounded.