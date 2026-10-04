Nakodar: Man arrested with 4.5 quintal poppy husk

The Nakodar police have arrested a man on the charge of selling poppy husk in the area. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Onkar Singh Brar said they also seized 4.5 quintals of poppy husk from the accused, identified as Varindar Singh, a resident of Baba Jiwan Singh Nagar in Muktsar.

The officer said the contraband, packed in 27 plastic bags, was found in a truck. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act. The truck has also been impounded. Meanwhile, the police arrested Ravi Sepla, a resident of Thabalke village, with 32 intoxicant tablets.

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The Mehatpur police arrested Jagsir Singh, a resident of Mohalla Khuram Pur, with 62 intoxicant tablets and impounded his motorcycle.