Nakodar man duped of Rs 68L

Phagwara: The police have booked unidentified persons for duping a Nakodar resident. Jaskaran Singh, a resident of Balkohna village in the Nakodar subdivision, told the police that unidentified persons duped him of Rs 68.03 lakh on the pretext of online trading. A case under Section 318(4) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) has been registered. OC

Travel agent held for fraud

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a travel agent for duping a Mehat Pur resident of Rs 12.46 on the pretext of sending his son abroad. Investigating officer (IO) Harwinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Barra Salam village. Nirmal Singh, a resident of Mohalla Kasba, Mehat Pur, told the police that he paid Rs 12.46 lakh to the suspect to facilitate his son’s migration abroad. However, the suspect neither sent him abroad nor returned the money. A case was registered against the suspect. OC

Biker killed in road accident

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested an SUV driver for causing death by negligence and mischief. Investigating officer (IO) Sarbjit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of Bir Pind village. Charanjit Kaur, a resident of Pabwan village falling under the Nurmahal police station, told the police that his brother Surinder Singh, alias Chinda, a resident of Buland Puri village falling under the Mehat Pur police station, was returning home on his two-wheeler on May 4. The SUV hit his motorcycle near Sharak Pur village on the Nakodar-Shankar road, leading to his death. A case was registered. OC

Man nabbed for criminal trespass

Phagwara: The Nakodar City police have arrested a resident on the charge of criminal trespass. Investigating officer (IO) Harinder Pal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Amarjit Singh, a resident of Mohalla Sher Pur, Nakodar. Raj Kumar, a resident of Amar Model Colony, Nakodar, told the police that the suspect forcibly demolished some parts of his shop in Dakhani Gate and attempted to encroach upon it on the night of February 11. He blocked entry to the shop by dumping garbage in front of the shutter. A case was registered against the suspect. OC

Youth drowns in Kandi canal

Garhdiwala: A youth reportedly slipped into Kandi canal and died due to drowning. The deceased has been identified as Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Pandauri Atwal village. In his statement to the police, Shakti Kumar said his son was taking a walk on the banks of the canal near Tantpala village on Tuesday evening. He reportedly slipped and fell into the canal. His body could not be found due to darkness. It was taken out of the canal water on Wednesday morning. After getting information, the police reached the spot and sent the body to the Dasua hospital for postmortem.

