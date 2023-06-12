Nakodar NC fails to get its encroached land vacated

Ashok Kaura

PHAGWARA, JUNE 11

In July 2012, the Nakodar Nagar Council passed a unanimous resolution to remove encroachments on its land. It had authorised the executive officer to initiate proceedings to vacate more than 119 acres of its land.

The Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner had ordered a special demarcation of the Nakodar NC land, which has been encroached upon by private organisations and individuals. A team of revenue and Nagar Council officials constituted for land demarcation had confirmed that more than 12 acres of NC land has been encroached upon by private organisations and individuals. As per the report submitted by the team, 33 kanals and 7 marlas of land is encroached upon by the Dera Lal Badshah,16 kanals and 19 marlas and 1 kanal of the NC land has been encroached upon by two gurdwaras.

The Dera Murad Shah, which is being run by a trust headed by a renowned singer, has encroached upon 4 kanals of land. As per information, 119 acres of land have been encroached upon in Nakodar. Nagar council has authorised the executive officer to initiate proceedings to get encroached land vacated.

Sources said political pressure was the reason behind no action by NC officials in this regard.