Nakodar police arrest PO

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the past two months. The police said the accused had been identified as Harish Kumar, alias Rinku, a resident of Mohalla Krishan Nagar in Nakodar. He was wanted in a dacoity-planning case that was registered in 2019. He was declared a PO on April 13 this year. OC

One arrested for rash driving

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a car driver on the charge of rash driving. The police said the suspect had been identified as Pardeep Singh, a resident of Uppal Bhupa village. Harjinder Kumar filed a complaint with the police that the suspect was driving his car negligently and hit his brother’s motorbike near Natt village, leaving him seriously injured. A case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC was registered in this regard. OC

Two drug peddlers held

Phagwara: The local police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 13-gm heroin and 210 intoxicating tablets from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Gaurav, a resident of Jalandhar and Hardip of Nawanshahr. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in this regard.