Nakodar police firing: High Court to hear petition today

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 5

The Punjab and Haryana High Court will hear on Friday the petition for registering a criminal case under Section 302, 307 and 34 of IPC against the then DM, SSP and SP (Operations) of Jalandhar in connection with the Nakodar police firing.

‘Constitute a SIT’ The petitioner had submitted in the court that despite the then state government appointing Justice Gurnam Singh Inquiry Commission, nothing had happened. The petitioner also demanded to constitute an SIT.

The case is listed before a bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan. During the last hearing on September 14, the state counsel had sought time to file the status report.

It may be mentioned that a criminal petition was filed by Baldev Singh of village Littran, district Jalandhar, (presently with dual citizenship of India and Canada) in 2019 seeking the setting up of an SIT (Special Investigation Team), preferably of CBI, for an investigation into the killing of four young persons, including Ravinder Singh (son of the petitioner), after registering the FIR against the then Jalandhar DM Darbara Singh Guru, SSP Mohd Izhar Alam and SP (Operations) Ashwani Kumar Sharma.

