Nakodar resident duped of Rs 1.70L

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of duping a Nakodar resident. Nirwair Singh, a resident of Mohalla Rehrwan, complained to the police that an unidentified suspect cheated him of Rs 1.70 lakh on the pretext of helping a man known to him, who was in trouble abroad. Investigating officer Rannjit Singh said a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (committing the crime with the common intention) of the IPC had been registered against an unidentified suspect after an inquiry. OC

Man booked on charge of theft

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a Sangrur villager on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Chand said the suspect was identified as Rajan Bhardwaj, a resident of Manook village, Sangrur district. Balwant Singh, a resident of Rame village, complained to the police that the suspect barged into his house on September 9 and stole Rs 2.80 lakh and gold jewellery. The IO said a case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in human dwelling) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. In another case, the Mehatpur police booked unidentified persons for stealing Rs 10,000 and gold jewellery from the house of Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Bulanda village, said the police. OC

Two held with 30-gm heroin

Phagwara: The police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 30 grams of heroin from their possession on Wednesday night. The arrested suspects were identified as Silander Kumar, a resident of Dhaliwal, and Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of City Heart Nagar. Both the suspects were nabbed at a check-point, the police said. Silander was arrested with 16 grams of heroin while Sanjeev was arrested with 14 grams of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects.

