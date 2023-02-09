Nakodar Sewerage Project: Punjab CM’s office directs Local Bodies Department to expedite work

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, February 8

The Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has taken note of the Nakodar sewerage project running much behind schedule and directed the Local Bodies Department to expedite the construction work.

Principal Secretary, Local Bodies Department, Vivek Pratap Singh has forwarded an e-mail received from the CMO to the chief executive officer of Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company and the Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Dilbag Singh, a resident of Baina Pur village and a social activist, also sent a news report on the Nakodar sewage project to the CMO.

The news report said that the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) failed to complete the first phase of laying sewer lines in Nakodar town by December 31, 2019, as was submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the state government.

It said that the PWSSB engineer-in-chief appearing for the state of Punjab had submitted an affidavit before the Punjab and Haryana High Court bench stating that the detailed project report (DPR) of the first phase sewer was approved and vetted by the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) on May 6, 2016, carrying scope of the lateral sewer of length 30.67 km and intercepting sewer of the length of 6.96 km. He said the work is in progress and is likely be completed by December 31, 2019.

PWSSB Nakodar sub-divisional engineer Deepak Kumar said that 93 per cent of the work had been completed till February 3.

A Punjab and Haryana High Court bench while disposing of a civil writ petition filed by social activist Aditya Bhatara on January 16, 2019, has ordered that to monitor further progress, let the status report be filed after six months.

Petitioner Aditya Bhatara in a representation to the Punjab Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, Local Bodies Department, had said that the state has filed no status report in the High Court as he has not received a copy of it being a petitioner.