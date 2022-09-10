Nakodar SHO transferred

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Swaran Deep Singh transferred Nakodar city police Station House Officer (SHO) Harjinder Kaur to police lines, on Thursday. Inspector Bisman Singh, SHO, Nakodar sadar, has been appointed as the Nakodar City SHO. Inspector Parminder Singh has been appointed as the Nakodar Sadar SHO. Both officers have assumed the charge. OC

Man duped of Rs 3.5 lakh

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Sulkhan Singh, an employee of a finance company and resident of New Model Town here, the city police have registered a case under Sections 408 and 506 of the IPC against Khalwara Gate resident Nishant Kumar on the charges of duping the complainant of Rs 3,50,000. SHO Amandeep Nahar said the police were investigating the matter. OC

Girl jumps before goods train, dies

Phagwara: A young girl reportedly died by suicide by jumping before a running goods train near Chiherru railway station on Phagwara-Jalandhar section on Thursday afternoon. Government Railway Police (GRP) in-charge Gurbheij Singh said the deceased was identified as Manpreet Kaur, a resident of Abaadpura Mohalla. Mental tension was said to be the cause of suicide. The GRP have registered a case and sent the body to the local Civil Hospital for postmortem. OC

Drugs seized, four arrested

Hoshiarpur: The district police have arrested four smugglers and recovered liquor and narcotics from them. Following a tip-off, the police raided a house in Mohalla Adarsh Nagar located on the Court Road and recovered 32 boxes of liquor and arrested the accused smuggler. The accused has been identified as Chander Shekhar of Adarsh Nagar. The police arrested two smugglers and recovered 180-gm intoxicant powder from them during a naka in the area. The accused have been identified as Surinderpal and Jasvir Singh of Nandachor. The police arrested Sudesh Kumar of Dallewal and recovered 20-gm heroin from him. Separate cases against the accused have been registered by the police. OC

3 booked for assaulting man

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have booked three villagers on the charge of assaulting a 32-year-old man. Investigating Officer (IO) Jugraj Singh said the accused have been identified as Bowa, Jassa, and Jita, all residents of Sunnarr Kalan. Janni, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused had attacked him on September 6, leaving him seriously injured. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 323, 325, 451, 506 and 34 of the IPC. OC

1 arrested for snatching phone

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charge of snatching a phone from a migrant worker. Investigating Officer (IO) Daljit Singh said the accused has been identified as Lovpreet Singh, a resident of Punia. Raju, a Bihar native living in Dharmiwal, told the police that the accused had snatched his phone on July 4. TheIO said a case has been registered against the accused under Section 379-B (snatching) of the IPC.