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Home / Jalandhar / Nakodar teacher tops advanced AI, robotics training at IISc Karnataka

Nakodar teacher tops advanced AI, robotics training at IISc Karnataka

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:27 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Deputy Education Officer (Secondary) Gurinderjit Kaur felicitates Jaswinder Kaur (centre) for securing the best performer award at a training programme organised by the IISc, Challakere, Karnataka.
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A government school computer teacher from Jalandhar has been declared the best performer at a specialised training programme on Advanced IT and Emerging Technologies organised by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Challakere, Karnataka under the Punjab government’s Mission RAFTAAR (Robotics and AI Framework for Teachers Advancement and Academia Readiness).

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Jaswinder Kaur, computer faculty at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nakodar, secured the top position among 60 teachers from across Punjab who participated in the programme. The training included technical sessions, practical activities and performance based assessments focused on emerging technologies and advanced computer science education.

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Mission RAFTAAR was launched by the School Education Department as a pilot project to transform selected government schools into digital innovation hubs. Under its first phase, 23 government schools in Jalandhar including 20 PM SHRI schools and three government senior secondary schools, were selected.

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The initiative aims to introduce students to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity while encouraging them to become innovators and problem solvers rather than mere users of technology.

As part of the programme, computer teachers undergo specialised training at premier institutions to help them effectively teach these subjects in classrooms. Officials said Jaswinder Kaur’s outstanding performance, active participation and technical competence earned her the distinction of best performer.

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Dr Gurinderjit Kaur, District Education Officer (Secondary) congratulated the teacher and said the achievement reflected the commitment of government school teachers towards continuous professional development and quality education.

Deepak Arora, ICT project coordinator, Jalandhar circle, also congratulated her and expressed confidence that the knowledge and skills gained during the training would be translated into classroom teaching, helping students build digital skills and prepare for technology driven careers.

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