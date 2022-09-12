Nakodar: Two arrested for cheating

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, September 11

The police have arrested two persons on the charge of cheating and gambling. Investigating officer Kulwindar Singh said the accused, Lakhvir, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, and Amir Chand, a resident of Gurre.

The IO said the accused had been cheating residents by selling them betting slips. An amount of Rs 5,430 has been recovered from them. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 420 of the IPC and the Punjab Gambling act. The police have also nabbed Piara Lal of Aulakh, for selling betting slips, and have recovered Rs 170 from him.