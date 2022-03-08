Nakodar: Two booked for criminal trespass

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a father-son duo on the charges of criminal trespass and theft. The investigating officer (IO) said the accused have been identified as Darbara Singh, a resident of Talwandi Salem village, and his son Kulwindar Singh. Gurdev Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused encroached upon his land taken on rent from the Waqf Board, demarcated a colony on it, demolished gate and stole construction material. A case has been registered. OC

800 litres of lahan seized

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have booked unidentified persons on the charges of brewing illicit country-made liquor. The investigating officer (IO) said the accused were brewing illicit liquor in Mand area of the river near Burj Hassan village. A police team raided the spot and seized 800 litres lahan and utensils for storing it from the accused, who managed to flee. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act has been registered. OC

Two booked on theft charge

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked two thieves on the charges of stealing instruments from a farmer’s fields. Investigating officer (IO) Lakhvir Singh said the accused has been identified as Gurjit Singh, a resident of Chotian village in Moga village, and his unidentified accomplice. Gurbhej Singh, a resident of Jaffar Pur village, complained to the police that the accused had stolen 11 tillers and one 8 HP engine from his motor. A case has been registered. OC

One booked for kidnapping minor

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating Officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the accused have been identified as Ankur, a resident of Kang Kalan village. Suba Singh, a resident of Pipli village, complained to the police that the accused kidnapped his daughter on March 4. A case has been registered. OC

One held with 30-gm heroin

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. Investigating Officer (IO) Mohan Lal said 30 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Sandip Kumar, alias Jhandi, a resident of Cheema Bazaar, Nurmahal. A case under Sections 21B/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Man sets himself on fire; critical

Phagwara: A 29-year-old man, identified as Amit Kumar, set himself on fire by pouring oil over a matrimonial dispute in Prempura locality here. The family members brought him to the Civil Hospital, but doctors referred him to Jalandhar due to his critical condition. The victim suffered 25 to 30 per cent burns. He said he had been shifted to Government Hospital, Jalandhar, due to his critical condition.