Nakodar: Woman's earrings snatched, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have arrested a person on the charge of snatching earrings from a woman. Investigating officer Bhajan Singh said the suspect had been identified as Harjinder Kumar, alias Mandal, a resident of Kandola Kalan village falling under the Nurmahal police station. Pawitar Singh, a resident of Shahkar village, had complained to the police that he was returning home on the evening March 16 from Nakodar city. Two motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked his wife Parmindar Kaur and snatched her earrings. The IO said a case under Sections 379-B (2), 34 and 411 of the IPC was registered. OC

Two POs in drug cases arrested

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs), who were absconding for the past several months. Station House Officer Bikaram Jit Singh said the accused had been identified as Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Umre Wal village falling under the Mehat Pur police station, and Jatinder Singh, a resident of Maulli village under the Satanm Pura police station, Phagwara. The SHO said the accused were wanted in cases of drug peddling. OC

Man held with liquor bottles

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a person on the charge of smuggling liquor. The suspect has been identified as Dharaminder Kumar, alias Saabi, a resident of Sarawan village falling under the Sadar Jamsher police station. Investigating officer Ranjit Singh said 18 bottles of liquor were seized from the possession of the suspect. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the accused. OC

Scooter stolen in Phagwara

Phagwara: An Activa scooter bearing registration number PB-09Z-3429 was stolen from near Jain Model School on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road on Saturday morning. Kuldip Ram, a resident of Dharamkot Mohalla in Phagwara, told the police that he went to meet the school staff after parking the scooter, but found it missing when he returned after some time. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC. OC

Youth arrested, drugs seized

Phagwara: The police have arrested a youth and recovered 240 intoxicant tablets, a lighter and 3 grams of heroin pasted on some pages from a PG room in Miherru village near Phagwara on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Rai said after getting a tip-off, a police party raided a room in a PG and arrested a youth, identified as Abhinav Yadav, a resident of Adalpur village, Mahendergarh, Haryana. The police found intoxicant tablets and some rolled papers on which the heroin was pasted. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested accused.