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Home / Jalandhar / Naloiyan Chowk renamed after Shaheed Baba Deep Singh

Naloiyan Chowk renamed after Shaheed Baba Deep Singh

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:47 AM May 28, 2026 IST
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MLA Brahm Shanker Jimpa and others during the inauguration ceremony of the chowk in Hoshiarpur.
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MLA Brahm Shanker Jimpa on Tuesday inaugurated and renamed the newly beautified Naloiyan Chowk as “Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Ji Chowk” in the presence of MLA Dr Ishank Kumar, saints and a large gathering of devotees and residents.

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A contingent of Punjab Police also presented a guard of honour during the ceremony, adding to the spiritual and dignified atmosphere of the event. Addressing the gathering, Jimpa said the chowk has long been an important landmark in the city as a large number of devotees pass through it daily while travelling towards Pathankot and Mata Chintpurni shrine. He said local residents and the sangat of Gurdwara Shaheed Singhan had been demanding for a long time that the chowk be beautified and named after Shaheed Baba Deep Singh as a symbol of courage, sacrifice and devotion.

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The MLA said the life of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh continues to inspire generations with values of bravery, sacrifice and protection of faith. Naming the chowk after the great Sikh martyr would inspire youth and future generations to remain connected with Sikh history and heritage.

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