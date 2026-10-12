NAPA seeks probe into ‘police misconduct’ at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), through its Executive Director, Satnam Singh Chahal, expressed deep anguish, anger and concern over reports of police action involving Sikh devotees at the historic Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi. The reported incidents, including allegations of disrespect towards Sikh religious traditions, the forcible removal of turbans from Sikh devotees and the rough handling of women, which NAPA stated, had caused profound distress among Sikhs in India and across the global Sikh diaspora.

Executive Director, NAPA, Satnam Singh Chahal said, “A turban is not merely a piece of clothing; it represents Sikh identity, dignity, honour and faith. Any allegation that a Sikh person’s turban was forcibly removed during police action must be investigated with the utmost seriousness. Equally disturbing are allegations that women protesters were mishandled and that their cries for help were ignored by officers present. If these allegations are established, such conduct would represent a grave failure of professionalism, humanity and accountability.”

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He said NAPA recognises that the police have a responsibility to maintain law and order and that the circumstances surrounding the incident require a fair and complete investigation. The Delhi police has disputed the interpretation of footage showing personnel wearing shoes, stating that the video depicted a common passage leading to the designated shoe-removal point. NAPA therefore calls for an examination of complete, unedited footage and all relevant evidence rather than relying on selected clips or competing claims.

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NAPA demands an independent and time-bound inquiry into the police action, identification of officers involved in any unlawful use of force and strict departmental and legal action against anyone found responsible. The inquiry must specifically examine the allegations concerning Sikh turbans, the treatment of women protesters and whether officers ignored requests for assistance. Victims and witnesses must be heard respectfully and protected against intimidation. Authorities must understand that public trust cannot be maintained through explanations alone; it requires transparency, evidence and accountability.

NAPA appealed to the President of India, the Union Home Ministry, the Delhi administration and the appropriate human-rights authorities to ensure a credible investigation and a public account of the action taken.