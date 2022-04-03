Narcotics seized, seven arrested

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 2

The police have arrested seven persons and seized huge quantity of narcotics from them. Sadar police nabbed two smugglers from Adamwal village with 200 grams of heroin, an electronic weighing scale, 10 mobile phones and tablets etc. The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh alias Billa of Kotla Gonspur and Sanjeev Kumar of Adamwal. Model Town police arrested Shah Nawaz of Mohalla Neel Kanth and seized 10-gm heroin. Similarly, Bullowal police have seized 122 grams of intoxicating powder from Vikram Bhatti while Sadar police recovered 47-gm of intoxicanting powder from Sukhdev Singh. A total of 200-gm heroin was seized from Varun Kumra of Narayan Nagar and Veer Pratap of Shiv Shakti Nagar. —