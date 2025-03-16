Narrow escape for sarpanch as timber mafia opens fire to smuggle Khair wood

The sarpanch of village Saleran had a narrow escape after he was shot at by the timber mafia last night. The Sarpanch had reached the spot after receiving information about the illegal cutting of Khair wood from the forest by the timber mafia. Giving information in this regard, the Sarpanch of village Saleran and general secretary of the District Bar Association, advocate Navjinder Singh Bedi, said that incidents of Khair wood theft from the forest were continuously taking place in the area. Last night at around 12 pm, he received information about the illegal cutting of Khair wood from the forest near village Saleran. He reached the spot along with the guards and other employees of the forest department. The timber mafia tried to run him over with a vehicle. He said that though he escaped, his vehicle was damaged.

Seeing that they had been surrounded, half a dozen men of the timber mafia shot at him. His vehicle was hit though he was saved. He said that people associated with timber mafia fled from the spot, leaving behind their vehicle. He said that the vehicle bears the number plate of Himachal Pradesh. He said that the matter was immediately reported to the Sadar police which reached the spot and took possession of the vehicle loaded with Khair wood and started further investigations.