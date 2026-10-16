Punjab drugs row: 'Nasha hai nahi ethe,' Bhagwant Mann hits back at Amit Shah, alleges state defamed

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the state was unnecessarily defamed for drugs, just like it’s also blamed for stubble fires – even though these happen in other states too. The CM said the Centre — under which 50 kilometres of the BSF falls — was instead blaming Punjab for drugs. He also exhorted the state police to do their duties diligently, ensure justice for the state and bring back a 'Punjab of Mahraja Ranjit Singh’s times'.

The Chief Minister made these comments during an address to state’s key police officials as well as cabinet colleagues at a 'Yudh Nashiyan Virudh' event held at the Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur on Friday.

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Also read: Jhota killing, Dirba death: Centre to seek Punjab govt’s response, says Amit Shah

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The CM’s statement comes a day after the state witnessed a statewide bandh in the wake of the live and gruesome murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota at Mansa. The CM’s comments come in the wake of Union Minister Amit Shah raising serious questions on the state’s intent to fight the drug menace. On Friday, Shah said on X that the Centre would seek responses from the Bhagwant Mann-led state government on the Parvinder Singh Jhota murder and the recent death of Gulzar Singh.

Responding to the Centre’s allegations, Mann said, “Today, the Centre is questioning us. The 50-km BSF jurisdiction falls under the Centre. Drugs weighing 3,000 kg are seized at Gujarat’s Kandla port, which also falls under your jurisdiction. We have our own anti-drone system, for which the Centre has not given us even a penny, yet you blame us. Punjab has fallen and risen many times.”

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Earlier, while addressing the state police personnel, the CM said Punjab was being unnecessarily blamed for the drug problem. “Nasha hai nahi etthe – badnaam hi zyada kita hoyea” (There are not as many drugs in the state as it has been made out to be). He compared the situation to stubble burning, saying Punjab was not the only state witnessing stubble fires, as Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also faced the problem, yet Punjab was singled out and defamed.

Speaking on the murder of Jhota, CM said, “Amidst the action against drugs, some activists will also face difficulties. The Mansa incident is unfortunate. There will be strict action against the accused in the case. Whoever is involved in the conspiracy behind the murder, they will also be strictly punished.”

Addressing state police force, the CM said, “I request you all to do your duties with honesty – which has no value in any currency. Drug addicts are to be treated like patients, but breaking supply chain is our biggest task. You are the state’s protectors. Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s sprawling kingdom was known for justice, you have to provide that justice, without fear, terror or any recommendations.”