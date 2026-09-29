Nasha Mukt Yatra: BJP accuses Punjab Government of failing to check drug menace

BJP leaders on Tuesday accused the AAP-led Punjab Government of failing to check the drug menace in the state and claimed that the party’s Nasha Mukt Yatra had received growing support from people across Punjab.

Addressing a public meeting at Gandhi Chowk in connection with the anti-drug rally, BJP leaders appealed to people to participate in the programme.

Advertisement

They said party workers had continued with the programme despite alleged attempts to disrupt it.

Advertisement

BJP leader Ashok Mittal said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to participate in the yatra and claimed that people from different parts of Punjab would attend the programme in large numbers. He said the BJP’s campaign was aimed at fighting the drug problem in the state.

Pathankot MLA Ashwini Sharma said Haryana minister Krishan Pal Bedi had come to Phagwara to participate in the anti-drug programme, adding that the Haryana Government was also concerned about the drug problem in Punjab.

Advertisement

Sharma alleged that drug-related problems had increased during the tenure of the AAP government, adding that the party had earlier promised to eradicate drug abuse from the state. He attributed the response to the Nasha Mukt Yatra to public concern over the issue.

Bedi said people concerned about the future of their children had extended support to the campaign. He highlighted the employment policies of the Haryana Government and claimed that recruitment in the state was being carried out on the basis of merit.

Referring to Gulzar Singh of Dhirba and Mohanjit Singh of Sheron village in Sangrur district, Bedi said they had raised their voices against the drug menace and alleged that they had faced action by the Punjab Government.

Bedi further alleged that several cases involving the deaths of youngsters due to drug overdoses had come to light, but that the Punjab Government had attempted to suppress them. He also alleged that the state government was being controlled by AAP leaders in Delhi and appealed to people to support the BJP.

BJP leaders appealed to people to join the Nasha Mukt Rally by giving a missed call to 97149-02027.

Those present at the meeting included former Hoshiarpur MP Som Prakash, former Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Vijay Sampla and BJP Punjab secretary Rajesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, members of the Yuva Vikas Morcha raised slogans against the BJP’s Nasha Mukt Rally and attempted to move towards the public meeting at Gandhi Chowk.

They travelled around 40-50 m before being stopped by the police. The members were subsequently dispersed by police officials. No major law-and-order incident was reported during the programme.

LPU chancellor’s first public appearance since vandalism

Lovely Professional University (LPU) chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal addressed the rally, making his first public appearance in the heart of Phagwara city since violence broke out on the LPU campus late on Saturday night.

Mittal said the Nasha Mukt Yatra had received a strong response from people across Punjab and claimed that attempts had been made at different places to stop it.

A heavy police presence, along with three Vajra riot-control vehicles, has been deployed outside the main gates of LPU. Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora himself was monitoring the situation in and around the university to oversee the security arrangements.

A large number of students have left the LPU campus for their homes following the recent developments. Of the around 28,000 students residing in university hostels, 22,160 had so far left, including approximately 7,300 female students, according to the latest figures.

Internet services were restored at 10 pm on September 28, while the situation on the university campus and in the surrounding area remained under control.

Security personnel continued to maintain a visible presence around the campus as authorities monitored the situation and investigations into the violence continued.