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Home / Jalandhar / National bronze medalist Lakshiv Rana felicitated

National bronze medalist Lakshiv Rana felicitated

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:57 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Jalandhar’s young kickboxer Lakshiv Rana was felicitated at the District Sports Office on Wednesday following his bronze medal win at the Sub-Junior National Kickboxing Championship. This marks Lakshiv’s first medal at the national-level.

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The felicitation ceremony was held in the presence of Gurpreet Singh Bajwa, District Sports Officer, Jalandhar, Lakshiv’s mother Dr Karnica Rana and his coach Yadwinder. Bajwa lauded Lakshiv’s performance and urged him to continue training to achieve greater success at higher levels. The DSO also extended appreciation to coach Yadwinder for his continuous efforts in nurturing young talent and promoting kickboxing in the district.

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