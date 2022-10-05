 National Games: 25-yr-old Twinkle shines in athletics with silver : The Tribune India

Twinkle Chaudhary (left) after winning silver in the 800-m race in the ongoing National Games in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, October 4

Being the only athlete from Punjab to have so far won a medal in track events in the ongoing National Games being organised in Gujarat, Twinkle Chaudhary (25) has done the city proud by winning a silver in the 800-m race held on Tuesday evening.

An alumnus of HMV College in Jalandhar, she is taking training under renowned coach, Sarabjit Happy, and gives all credit to him. “Sir brought me out on track again after a serious tendon injury about three years ago and made me do this comeback. A specialist in Mumbai had told me that I should quit athletics as I would never be able to run again. I cannot thank Dera Murad Shah enough as this is the revered place from where I draw not just the mental and moral support but also a huge financial backing. The first thing that I will do on my return back home is to pay obeissance in the darbar at Nakodar,” she said.

But she adds that it will not be a direct return for her from Ahmedabad, where she is currently lodged. “I will be heading from here directly to Bengaluru where I have to attend a camp for the National Open Championship,” she said.

Talk to her and she tells that it all did not come to her too easy and there have been struggles all the way. “I have not seen my parents for the past four years. Both are posted in New Delhi. My father is working with the PWD and my mother is serving in the CBI. I have not got time off my training sessions, camps and events to be with them for even a day. It has been seven to eight years that I have joined them in any festival. For me, my athletic events are my festivals. It has always been with my coach’s family that I have spent all my festivals and celebration times,” Twinkle beams.

Serving in the Indian Railways, Twinkle said, “I too was in Delhi with my parents and had started athletics there. But someone told me about Happy sir. So, I came to Punjab about eight years ago, did all my studies here and have trained under him. I get up at 4 am. I am in ground by 5 am. I do a rigorous training till about 8 am and then have my breakfast. I take some rest, have lunch and I am again in the ground by 4:30 pm and practice for three hours again. This has been my daily routine.”

As she returns to Jalandhar by the month end, she is super-excited to get trained in the new tracks being laid at the Sports College here. “We have had to go to Tarn Taran or Ludhiana to practice on good tracks there. The worn out tracks are of no use to us and make us injury-prone.”

On her future plans, she said, “I am preparing for Asian Championship schedule next year in China. For me, that is my nearest, biggest goal.” Coach Happy said, “Twinkle has made not just me and Jalandhar proud but the whole of Punjab. I am sure that she will perform well internationally too”.

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Amritsar

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

