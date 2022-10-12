National Games: Punjab women’s hockey team wins silver

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 11

Olympian and Jalandhar-based team captain Gurjit Kaur on Tuesday led the Punjab women’s hockey team to win the silver medal during the ongoing 36th National Games at Rajkot, Gujarat.

Hockey Punjab president Nitin Kohli and general secretary Olympian Harpreet Singh Mander said in the finals, Punjab’s young women competed hard against the star-studded Haryana’s team, equipped with international players. Haryana defeated Punjab with a margin of 1-0, and the Punjab women’s hockey team had to settle for the silver medal.

In today’s match, the Indian hockey team captain Rani Rampal scored the only goal for the winning Haryana team. Congratulating the players and the coaching staff on the performance of the Punjab women’s hockey team, Hockey Punjab office-bearers said that the players of Punjab have shown their strength in this competition.

Punjab’s women’s hockey team has entered the finals defeated the Madhya Pradesh team 2-1 to enter finals. The first goal for the Punjab team in the semi-finals was scored by captain and Olympian Gurjit Kaur, who is an alumnus from Lyallpur Khalsa College in Jalandhar.

In another feat at the National Games, two players of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya won gold medals at Gujarat. Lute Mayuri won gold medal in cycling and Radhika won gold in wrestling competition. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen congratulated the winners and said that HMV has always contributed a lot in sports arena at the national and international-level. On this occasion, faculty members of Sports Department Dr Navneet Kaur, Ramandeep Kaur and Harpreet Kaur were also present.