National Girl Child Day observed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: National Girl Child Day was celebrated at Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, GNDU, Regional Campus, Ladhewali. The resource person for the day was Harleen Kaur, advocate and social activist. Harleen interacted with the students regarding the problems being faced by girls in the society. She said the people need to change their mindset as the girls were achieving great heights too. Dr Namarta Joshi, Head of the department, expressed that even in the contemporary times girls were facing discrimination and new modes of harassment and crime had come to fore.

NSS Camp At Patara Village

A seven-day special camp was organised at Patara village by the NSS wing of PCM SD College for Women. More than 45 volunteers participated in the camp in which awareness was created among the villagers regarding their health. A cleanness campaign was organised by the volunteers for the villagers to keep the environment pollution free. Volunteers planted trees in primary, secondary schools and parks.

Republic Day celebrations ay lyallpur

School of Management, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, celebrated the Republic Day with patriotism and fervour to remember the day when the Constitution of India came into effect.

Basant Panchami celebrated

Basant panchami was celebrated at St Soldier Group of Institutions in which the students of St Soldier Divine Public School, Mann Nagar, wore yellow attires, marigold flower crowns, yellow flowers and bangles made of yellow coloured kites. Laddoos were distributed among the students on te occasion.

