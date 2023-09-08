National Lok Adalat in Gurdaspur, Batala today

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, September 7

Decks have been cleared to hold the National Lok Adalat at the Judicial Court Complexes of Gurdaspur and Batala on September 8.

This was confirmed by Rajinder Aggarwal, District and Sessions Judge and Chairperson of the Gurdaspur District Legal Services Authority.

He said the awards made in Lok Adalat courts are deemed to be decrees (orders) of civil courts and there is no appeal against such judgments. Thirteen benches have been constituted which will concurrently hear cases in the district courts of Gurdaspur and the sub-divisional courts of Batala.

Litigants can approach the Lok Adalat to settle their cases related to bank recovery, matrimonial and labour disputes, land acquisition, cases pertaining to electricity and water bills, service matters pertaining to pay allowance, revenue cases and motor accident claims in tribunal cases.

The last time such an event was held was in March where a total of 2,735 cases were heard and 1,745 were decided.

“Litigants are attracted to these Lok Adalats because of the procedural flexibility and speedy trial of disputes. Parties are also free to discuss their differences of opinion without any fear and litigants can also approach judges directly through their respective counsels,” said an advocate.

#Gurdaspur