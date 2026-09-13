National Lok Adalat settles 98,451 cases, awards Rs 68.58 crore

The District Legal Services Authority on Saturday held a Lok Adalat in the Judicial Court Complex of Jalandhar, Phillaur and Nakodar where as many as 98,451 cases were disposed off and Rs 68.58 crore were awarded as compensation.

All type of civil cases, matrimonial cases, MACT cases, compoundable cases, traffic challans and pre-litigative cases of banks, financial institutions, BSNL, PSPCL and revenue cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat.

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Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, DLSA, informed that 25 benches were constituted in Jalandhar, Phillaur and Nakodar. She further told that total 1,00,181 number of cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat and 98,451 number of were disposed off by way of compromise. The awards of Rs 68.58 crore were settled in the Lok Adalat. DLSA chairperson and Rahul Kumar, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, inspected the benches constituted at Jalandhar.

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DLSA Secretary informed that from time to time, the Lok Adalats are being organised so that the matters can be disposed off by way of compromise. He said that for putting up the cases in Lok Adalat and for further information regarding any legal matter, any person can contact on toll free No. 15100. He further informed that next Lok Adalat will be held on December 12 and Special Lok Adalat for NI Act cases will be also held on November 21.

18,080 disputes resolved at Kapurthala Lok Adalat

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As many as 18,080 cases were settled and awards involving a total amount of Rs 9,09,39,477 were passed during the National Lok Adalat organised across Kapurthala district on Saturday.

The Lok Adalat was held under the directions of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, Mohali and under the chairpersonship of Rashmi Kapila, In-charge District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority, Kapurthala.

A total of 16 benches were constituted for the proceedings, including four at the district Ccourts in Kapurthala, four at the sub-divisional courts in Phagwara, two at Sultanpur Lodhi and six other benches at different venues.

The National Lok Adalat took up pending as well as pre-litigation matters relating to compoundable criminal cases, cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery matters, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases, labour disputes, electricity and water bill disputes, matrimonial matters, land acquisition cases, service matters, revenue cases and other civil disputes, including rent, injunction and specific performance suits.

Hardejit Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kapurthala, said settlement of cases through Lok Adalat helped litigants save both time and money. He said awards passed by a Lok Adalat were final and no appeal could be filed against such settlements before a higher court.

He added that Lok Adalat settlements were aimed at ensuring a mutually acceptable resolution for both sides. In civil cases settled through the Lok Adalat, the court fee paid by the parties was also refundable as per the applicable provisions, thereby providing financial relief to litigants.

Approximately 22,350 cases were placed before the judicial and revenue benches during the National Lok Adalat, out of which 18,080 were settled. A total amount of around Rs 9.09 crore was awarded as compensation/settlement amount.

The judicial benches at Kapurthala were presided over by Rashmi Kapila, In-charge District and Sessions Judge; Rana Kanwardeep Kaur Chahal, Principal Judge, Family Court; Suman Pathak, Civil Judge (Senior Division); and Amarjit Singh, Civil Judge (Junior Division). Hardejit Singh said the next National Lok Adalat would be organised across the district on December 12.

29,451 cases settled at Hoshiarpur Lok Adalat

As many as 29,451 cases were settled at the third National Lok Adalat of this year held across Hoshiarpur district on Saturday under the guidance of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority.

A total of 33,077 cases were taken up by 20 benches, including nine at Hoshiarpur, two each at Dasuya, Mukerian and Garhshankar and five at revenue courts. Awards amounting to Rs 11.96 crore were passed on the basis of mutual settlements between the parties.

Cases relating to cheque dishonour under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery, labour disputes, motor accident claims, electricity and water bills, matrimonial disputes, traffic challans, revenue matters, civil cases, minor criminal cases and domestic disputes were taken up.

District and Sessions Judge Rajinder Aggarwal and CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Ajay Pal Singh, visited various benches. Special help desks were also set up to assist people in paying pending traffic challans.