National Lok Adalat to be held on Dec 9

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 11

After the National Lok Adalat held on September 9, a meeting of the District Legal Services Authority was convened by Dilbagh Singh Johal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, DLSA, Hoshiarpur.

The meeting was attended by Aparajita Joshi, DLSA Secretary, Bar Association president RP Dhir and other members. Johal specially thanked Dhir for his support in making the National Lok Adalat a success. Johal also expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner for being instrumental in getting the revenue matters settled.

The efforts and cooperation of social workers of the district like Lt Gen (retd) Jasbir Singh Dhillon, Agya Pal Singh, district president, Sarbat Da Bhalla Charitable Trust and executive member, Red Cross Society, Kiran Dhami, Member, Punjab State Women’s Commission, were also acknowledged on the occasion.

Johal said 13 benches were constituted in Hoshiarpur, four in Dasuya and three each at Mukerian and Garhshankar. Besides, eight revenue benches were also constituted. He said that the next National Lok Adalat will take place on December 9 and appealed to the people to come forward to get their cases settled.

A total of 14,105 cases were taken up in the National Lok Adalat and 11,132 cases were disposed of through mediation. A compensation of Rs 27,719,6757 was passed in the National Lok Adalat.

Johal inspected all the benches at the headquarters. He was accompanied by Aparajita Joshi, CJM-cum- Secretary, DLSA. Finally, the District and Sessions Judge thanked all the judicial officers for their untiring efforts towards a successful National Lok Adalat.

