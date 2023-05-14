 National Lok Adalats held across region; 6,375 cases settled in Hoshiarpur : The Tribune India

The District Legal Services Authority organised the second National Lok Adalat of the year in the Hoshiarpur district today. - File photo



Tribune Reporters

Nawanshahr/Hoshiarpur, May 13

The District Legal Services Authority organised the second National Lok Adalat of the year in the Hoshiarpur district today. Civil matters, rent matters, MACT, 138 Negotiable Instruments Act, family matters, labour matters, bank matters, electricity and water bills, traffic challan, pending in court and pre-litigative and cases were kept for disposal of other matters.

CJM-cum-Secretary District Legal Services Authority Aparajit Joshi said that under the leadership of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman of District Legal Services Authority Dilbagh Singh Johal, as many as 28 benches were installed at the Lok Adalat in the district. A total of 10 benches in the Hoshiarpur Judicial Court, two benches in the Revenue Court, five benches of the Judicial Court in Dasuya subdivision, three Benches of Revenue Court, three benches of the Judicial Court in Garhshankar and one bench of the Revenue Court and in Mukerian three Benches of Judicial Court and one bench of the Revenue Court were constituted. She said that 9,276 cases were heard in Lok Adalats and 6,375 cases were disposed of on the spot and total awards of Rs 14,62,14,056 were passed.

She said that the next National Lok Adalat will be held on September 9. Meanwhile, the National Lok Adalat held at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, disposed of 3,195 cases out of 3,819 cases taken up for hearing. As many as ten benches were set up to decide these cases that announced awards of Rs 9,56,54,362 in successful cases.

Divulging the details, District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa said Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice N S Shekhawat reviewed the benches set up in Balachaur and Nawanshahr during the National Lok Adalat. He spent some time with each bench and monitored the proceedings.

Applauding the Lok Adalats, Justice Shekhawat noted that the concept of Lok Adalats is based upon the amicable disposal of the court cases, be it litigative or pre-litigative. The National Lok Adalat also saved the time of the people by deciding the cases with the mutual understanding of both the contestant parties besides reducing the pendency of the courts. Moreover, the Lok Adalats promote brotherhood besides saving the money of the litigants.

Earlier, Justice N S Shekhawat accorded a warm welcome at Balachaur Sub Division court by presenting Guard of Honour by the district police. District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa and SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena formally welcomed the Inspecting Judge of SBS Nagar Session Division.

Consumer Commission settles 41 cases

In line with the observance of the National Lok Adalat, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, today, settled 41 consumer disputes amicably.

Divulging details of the same, the president of the District Consumer Disputes’ Redressal Commission, Kuljit Singh said a total of 44 cases were taken for hearing during the National Lok Adalat by conducting a special hearing of both the parties related to the disputes. The Commission at the end of the day, succeeded in disposing of 41 complaints which accounted for 93.18 per cent of the total cases taken up.

He said that by settling 41 cases, claims of Rs 73,07,881 were passed as compensation.

Consumer Commission president Kuljit Singh added that Yadwinder Pal Singh Baath also joined the bench as a member.

