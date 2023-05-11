National Lok Adalats to be held in subdivisions on May 13

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 10

On the direction of District and Sessions judge Amarinder Singh Grewal, the DLSA has been asked to make more efforts to spread awareness among the masses about the availability of free legal aid for those in need.

Additional District and Sessions judge Ajaib Singh presided over a meeting of the DLSA at the judicial complex today. Justice Jasbir Singh, DLSA Secretary Amandeep Kaur, SDM Lal Vishwash Bains, District attorney Chetna Gill, DPRO Subeg Singh, Jail Superintendent Iqbal Singh and DSP Barjinder Singh took part in the meeting.

The points discussed in the meeting were the approval of legal aid applications, the preparation of a National Lok Adalat on May 13, promotion of the Mediation and Conciliation Centre, etc.

The Additional Sessions judge said that the District Legal Services Authority, Kapurthala, has entertained 221 applicants for legal aid and legal advice in last three months. Out of those, 209 applicants were granted legal aid by panel advocates and 12 people were given free legal advice by lawyers.

He said Kapurthala has entertained 105 applicants for legal aid and legal advice from 01.02.2023 till 31.03.2023. Out of them, 80 applicants were granted legal aid and 25 people were given free legal advice by the Legal Aid Defense Counsels.

He also asked the DLSA secretary and civil officials to constitute benches in the subdivisions of Bholath, Phagwara and Sultanpur Lodhi.