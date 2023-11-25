National players take part in football league

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 24

Several national players will join as celebrity guests at the football league in Nawanshahr that has begun here today.

Shubkarman Singh, a resident of Chandpur Rurkee village, who plays in U-18, Karandeep Singh who is part of the U-16 and U-21 India camps, and Rajinder Kumar who is playing for the CRPF, will be present on the occasion.

To keep the youth away from drugs and enhance their interest in sports, a mega football league, “Goal for Life”, and bike rallies will be organised under “Drive against drugs” to sensitise youth about the ill-effects of drugs.

SSP Akhil Chaudhary said that the main objective of the league was to encourage youth to keep their lives away from drugs.

