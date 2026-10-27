National record-holder Gurindervir revisits school, shares success story

The same corridors he once walked as a student echoed with applause as Gurindervir Singh returned to his alma mater after becoming one of India’s fastest athletes. Cambridge International School (Co-Ed), Jalandhar, welcomed him back with warm hearts and thunderous applause.

As the school’s distinguished alumnus Gurindervir Singh, who is also the national record holder in the men’s 100 metres race (10.09 seconds) and Asian Games 2026 bronze medallist, along with his coach, Sarabjit Singh Happy, athletics coach, the event turned into one of the most memorable mornings in the school’s history.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi have praised Gurindervir in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh have publicly appreciated his record-breaking run and film star Alia Bhatt has celebrated his success in a heartfelt conversation with him.

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Stepping up as young reporters, the students put the champion in the hot seat with sharp, searching questions on his journey from school grounds to the international podium, the setbacks and sacrifices behind the medal, the early-morning training that nobody sees and what keeps him running when the finish line feels far away. They also asked what it felt like to return to the school where it all began and what he would tell every child who dreams of representing the country.

Gurindervir answered each question with the candour of someone who remembers exactly where he started. His message to the young audience was simple: talent opens the door, but discipline, patience and self-belief carry you through it. Records, he told the students, are built long before the stadium lights come on, in the unglamorous hours of daily practice.

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The spotlight then turned to his coach. Sarabjit Singh Happy spoke to the students about what it takes to identify and nurture athletic talent, the importance of consistent training and mental resilience and the culture of discipline behind every champion.

“What does it feel like to see your student make history?” One of the most poignant moments came when students turned their questions to the school’s president, Pooja Bhatia, asking how it feels to see a former student achieve national recognition and what role mentorship plays in shaping young talent. Visibly moved, Bhatia expressed immense pride, describing Gurindervir’s success as a moment that belongs to the entire Cambridge family. She urged students to look at Gurindervir not as a distant star but as proof that the champion of tomorrow may be sitting in any classroom today.

In a gesture that left many young athletes beaming, Gurindervir personally presented certificates to students for their outstanding performance in sports, handing the next generation a moment they will carry for years. As a mark of respect and appreciation, the school honoured Gurindervir Singh and his coach, Sarabjit Singh Happy, with a token of gratitude for bringing pride to the Cambridge family and inspiring its young athletes. For Cambridge International School (Co-Ed), Jalandhar, the day was far more than a homecoming. It was a reminder that behind every national record is a journey that began somewhere ordinary and that with the right guidance, the next record-breaker may already be on the school track.