DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / National role-play, folk dance contests at government schools from August 19

National role-play, folk dance contests at government schools from August 19

Competitions to promote health, gender equality awareness

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:34 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Winners of the essay-writing competition with their teachers at the School of Eminence, Ladowali Road.
Advertisement

Under the National Population Education Project (NPEP), national role-play competitions and folk dance contests will be held in the district from August 19, with students competing on sensitive themes such as gender equality, health, nutrition, HIV and substance misuse.

Advertisement

Organised under the Centre’s NPEP, the contests will first be held at the block-level on August 19, followed by district-level competitions on August 21 and 22. Winners will subsequently compete at the state, zonal and national levels. The national role-play competition will be organised by schools for Class IX students studying in government and government-aided schools, while the folk dance contests will be open to students of Classes VIII to XI.

Advertisement

Students from schools across all 17 blocks of Jalandhar will participate in the events. The objective is to encourage interactive participation by providing students with opportunities for experiential learning and life skills development. It shall also help them develop the ability to apply life skills in peer group situation and to create an enabling environment for the effective transaction of holistic health education in schools.

Advertisement

Harjit Kumar, District Coordinator, National Population Education Project, said, “There is much enthusiasm in students regarding the events. The NPEP events are a great way to promote health, sanitary, substance use, mental health and gender equality awareness among the students. Each year, we have some extra ordinary performances and some make it all the way to the national-level. It is a great way to explore and inspire newer talent among school students and make them step up for new opportunities.”

For the national role-play competition, participants will present short, spontaneous performances depicting possible real-life situations, imitating the roles of characters involved in the situation. The themes for the national role-play competition includes growing up health, emotional well-being, interpersonal relationship values, gender equality, nutrition, prevention of substance misuse, lifestyle, security and safe internet and media use related themes. Similarly under the folk dance category, folk dances will be presented in myriad costumes.

Advertisement

Essay-writing competition

Under the directions of the Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training, Punjab and the Education Department, a district-level essay-writing competition was held at the School of Eminence, Ladowali Road, to mark International Youth Day. The competition aimed to identify talent and encourage students to participate in extracurricular activities. Students from various schools showcased their writing skills, creativity and ability to express their thoughts effectively.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts