National role-play, folk dance contests at government schools from August 19

Under the National Population Education Project (NPEP), national role-play competitions and folk dance contests will be held in the district from August 19, with students competing on sensitive themes such as gender equality, health, nutrition, HIV and substance misuse.

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Organised under the Centre’s NPEP, the contests will first be held at the block-level on August 19, followed by district-level competitions on August 21 and 22. Winners will subsequently compete at the state, zonal and national levels. The national role-play competition will be organised by schools for Class IX students studying in government and government-aided schools, while the folk dance contests will be open to students of Classes VIII to XI.

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Students from schools across all 17 blocks of Jalandhar will participate in the events. The objective is to encourage interactive participation by providing students with opportunities for experiential learning and life skills development. It shall also help them develop the ability to apply life skills in peer group situation and to create an enabling environment for the effective transaction of holistic health education in schools.

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Harjit Kumar, District Coordinator, National Population Education Project, said, “There is much enthusiasm in students regarding the events. The NPEP events are a great way to promote health, sanitary, substance use, mental health and gender equality awareness among the students. Each year, we have some extra ordinary performances and some make it all the way to the national-level. It is a great way to explore and inspire newer talent among school students and make them step up for new opportunities.”

For the national role-play competition, participants will present short, spontaneous performances depicting possible real-life situations, imitating the roles of characters involved in the situation. The themes for the national role-play competition includes growing up health, emotional well-being, interpersonal relationship values, gender equality, nutrition, prevention of substance misuse, lifestyle, security and safe internet and media use related themes. Similarly under the folk dance category, folk dances will be presented in myriad costumes.

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Essay-writing competition

Under the directions of the Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training, Punjab and the Education Department, a district-level essay-writing competition was held at the School of Eminence, Ladowali Road, to mark International Youth Day. The competition aimed to identify talent and encourage students to participate in extracurricular activities. Students from various schools showcased their writing skills, creativity and ability to express their thoughts effectively.