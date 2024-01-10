National School Games: Punjab boys, girls enter last 8 in hockey

Jalandhar, January 9
Out of 50 teams from various states and union territories participating in the National School Games Hockey U-19 at Jalandhar, the pre-quarterfinal matches of 16 teams were played on Tuesday at the BSF Hockey Ground, PAP Hockey Ground, Surjit Hockey Stadium, and Khalsa College Hockey Stadium.
In today’s pre-quarter final boys’ matches, Punjab beat Karnataka 4-1, Madhya Pradesh beat Chhattisgarh 2-1, Odisha beat Delhi 4-3, Uttar Pradesh beat Kerala 4-0, West Bengal beat Bihar 2-1, Jharkhand defeated Rajasthan 2-0, Gujarat defeated CISCE 6-4, and Haryana defeated Tamil Nadu 5-0 to enter the quarter finals.
In the girls’ pre-quarterfinal matches, Punjab beat Gujarat 9-1, Jharkhand beat Rajasthan 9-0, Himachal Pradesh beat Karnataka 3-0, Maharashtra beat Chhattisgarh 6-0, Madhya Pradesh beat Kerala 6-0, Delhi beat Uttar Pradesh 2-0, Odisha beat Uttarakhand 3-0 and Haryana beat Tamil Nadu 3-0 to secure their place in the quarter-finals.
