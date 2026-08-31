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Home / Jalandhar / National Sports Day celebrated at Sansarpur

National Sports Day celebrated at Sansarpur

The event marked the 121st birth anniversary of the hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:16 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Players celebrate National Sports Day in Sansarpur.
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The village of Sansarpur in Jalandhar district, known across the country as the Mecca of Indian Hockey for producing the largest number of Olympians, today witnessed a spirited National Sports Day celebration organised by the Roundglass Hockey Academy.

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The event marked the 121st birth anniversary of the hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, who was born on August 29, 1905, and whose extraordinary skill on the field powered India to gold medals in three consecutive Olympic Games 1928, 1932 and 1936.

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National Sports Day has been observed every year in his honour since 1995, and this year’s national theme, “Khelega Bharat, Jeetega Bharat”, encourages greater grassroots participation in sport.

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Two hockey matches were also played during the celebration. In the boys’ fixture, Roundglass Hockey Academy Dhanowali (Boys) defeated Roundglass Hockey Academy Sansarpur (Boys) by a score of 4-3. In another exhibition match, Roundglass Hockey Academy Sansarpur (Boys) took on Roundglass Hockey Academy Dhanowali (Girls), with the Sansarpur team winning 5-2.

The celebrations were not confined to Sansarpur alone. Roundglass Hockey Academy runs 60 hockey centres spread across villages and districts throughout Punjab. Similar National Sports Day celebrations were held at these centres as well, with young players and coaches across the state paying tributes to Major Dhyan Chand’s legacy on the occasion.

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The Sansarpur event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Popinder Singh Kular (chief guest), Ajit Singh Nehru (guest of honour), Kulwant Singh Assi and Olympian Sanjeev Kumar among others.

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