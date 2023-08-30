National Sports Day: Kids do well in badminton as dad sets up indoor stadium

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, August 29

On the National Sports Day today, Jalandhar Tribune brings out stories of two prominent sports personalities who have made a mark for themselves. The stories include those of a shuttler and a cyclist.

Seven years ago as siblings from Kartarpur — Samarth Bhardwaj and Samriddhi Bhardwaj — started playing badminton, their father Nikhil Bhardwaj had no idea that they could reach such heights. While Samarth, a Class IX student, had attained fifth national ranking till last year, his elder sister Samriddhi, Class X student, now stands at seventh spot in all-India ranking in the under-17 category.

Watching their potential and passion for the game, Nikhil set up a double court private badminton stadium in Kartarpur so that his children could save the travel time and had the convenience own stadium and a personal coach for practice.

“My friends, relatives and some NRIs came forward to support me. The initiative is surely rewarding. Samriddhi has recently won the North Zone Senior Badminton Championship. She got bronze medal at the national-ranking event held in February 2023. She has got clearance for another event to be held next month in Hyderabad. If she reaches semi-final in this event, she would be selected for the Asian Badminton Championship to be held in China,” said Nikhil, who runs furniture business in Kartarpur. Samriddhi, a student of Police DAV Public School, said, “I try to balance between studies and school. It is not easy though since I am in a board class now. I get up early to do physical training which starts at 5.30 am. I take two sessions of on-court practice for two hours each every day. I have to take a good care of my diet too.” Her most recent accomplishment was winning the women’s title this Sunday in the District Badminton Championship.