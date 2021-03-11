National Technology Day observed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Kanya Maha Vidyalaya Collegiate Sr Sec School organised week-long activities to mark National Technology Day. On this occasion, various activities such as Creative Writing Competition, Net Savvy, Workshop in Innovation Hub, Poster and Slogan Making etc. were organised with the aim of making the students aware about the impact of technology on human life and the changes coming in the ability to think, understand and learn with it. In the Creative Writing Competition, students presented their ideas beautifully on the basis of Futuristic Vision of Technology in 2050. Creating the spirit of innovation among young innovators, Manroop Kaur got the first position in this event. Along with this, with the objective of inculcating creativity in the students and providing basic education of physical science based on skill, a workshop was also organised at KMV Innovation Hub based on the theme of Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future. In Slogan Writing and Poster Making Competition, students made posters and slogans out of which Navdeep Kaur got first and Jannat got second place. Apart from this, efforts were also made to increase their creativity and technical knowledge along with providing basic computer knowledge to the students in the Net Savvy activity. Principal Prof Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the students who performed by participating in these activities. Principal lauded the efforts of Veena Deepak, Coordinator, KMV Collegiate Sr Sec School, Anand Prabha and all the faculty members of the school for organising the celebrations.

Scrap Book Competition on Postal Stamps

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s freedom as Azadi Ka Mahotsav, the Department of Office Management and Secretarial Practices of PCM SD College for Women organised a Scrap Book Competition on Indian Postal Stamps. In this competition, nine students from different classes participated enthusiastically. This competition was organised to give an opportunity to the students to enhance the knowledge of students. Harsharan Kaur of B.A Semester IV stood first, Taranpreet Kaur of B.A Semester VI bagged the second position and Himani Mishra of B.A Semester II grabbed the third position. The members of the managing committee and Principal of the college Dr Pooja Prashar appreciated the students for their participation. She also praised the efforts of the incharge of the Department of Office Management and Secretarial Practices Seema Tiwari for organising such events.

University Merit Positions

Students of Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar performed well in Guru Nanak Dev University exams. In a press release, the Principal of the College Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra informed that Rupam, Basant Singh and Nirmolak Singh have bagged third positions jointly in MA Music (Vocal)-III Semester by getting 388 marks out of 400 respectively whereas Gourav and Rajan Kumar have bagged fourth position jointly in the same class by getting 387 marks respectively and Naresh Kumar has bagged eighth Position by getting 379 marks in the same class. The President of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur congratulated the student and wished them success in life. Prof Sukhdev Singh, Head, Department of Music, Prof Gurchetan Singh, Prof Prabhdeep Kaur, Prof Rupali and Mansa Singh were also present on this occasion.

Career counselling session held

To clear this confusion of the children about their future plans after completion of matriculation, a career counseling session was organised for the students at DIPS School Suranussi. During the session, the students were given necessary information regarding the selection of various subjects of Arts, Commerce, Medical and Non-Medical in class 11th. Session operator Asha Nagpal and Vice Principal Ruby Sharma told the children through PPT that after selecting these subjects, how many other fields are available to them in 12th in which they can make their career. Students can also enhance their skills by doing skill courses with graduation, master. During this various questions asked by the students were answered. Principal Bela Kapoor encouraged the students to choose the subject according to their interest and ability and not according to the interest of a friend so that they could make their future bright.

Guest lecture on women health

The Department of Physiotherapy of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised a Guest lecture on Women Health. The Resource Persons of the day were Dr Harneet Kaur Grover and Dr SPS Grover, Managing Director, New Ruby Hospital. Dr Neeraj Katyal, HoD, Physiotherapy, welcomed them. Addressing the gathering, Dr Harneet Kaur talked about the commonly found issues in women like cervical cancer and breast cancer. She said healthy life style, balanced diet, regular exercise, timely examination and treatment can prevent majority of the issues. She also talked of the menstruation and menopause in the elderly women and added that if the hormonal related issues could be examined and treated at earlier stage, women with such problems can lead healthy life in the long run without any diseases. Dr SPS Grover said girls of nine years and older should be vaccinated with Gardasila HPV Injection in order to prevent them from Human Papilloma Virus ; so that they can lead healthy life in later years. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra while appreciating the efforts of the faculty members of physiotherapy for organising the guest lecture said that in the rat race of today’s era of which everyone is the part of, women often neglect their health while prioritising the other tasks. As a result of which they suffer from the problems which become non-treatable at the later stages. She added such lectures work as eye openers with valuable and healthy suggestions to stay healthy and fit.

Summer camp organised

Summer camps provide opportunities to students to enhance their skills and polish their personalities but in a fun way. A gala summer camp ‘ The Fun and Fitness Camp’ was initiated in the preprimary wing and ‘Leisure n Learn’- Fun Camp 2022-23 started in the primary wing of Police DAV Public School. The camp is being organised for students from classes Nursery to fifth. The first day was full of fun and frolic and the students displayed ample enthusiasm to participate in all the activities. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij visited the camp and took part in the festivities. The pre-primary wing under the supervision of Savita Sharma has arranged several enjoyable activities, including dance, music, art, meditation, Karate, skating, gymnastics, basketball, chess, swimming and kho kho. In the camp held in the primary wing under the supervision of Rashmi Bhalla, Gargi, Amita Rathore and Kavita various fun-filled activities are being organised. These include swimming, dance, bhangra, yoga, meditation, aerobics, zumba, cooking, calligraphy experiments and craft. The camp will continue on May 31.

Lecture on Airport Ownership Transition

The Faculty of Hospitality, GNA University, organised a guest lecture on Airport Ownership Transition. Ravi Rahi, senior trainer having handful experience in the genre of Aviation and Travels, was the resource person of the day. The objective behind the lecture was to bring awareness regarding the transition in the ownership of the aviation industry. Ravi Rahi shared with the students about the Indian Aviation Industry, Airport operations and the international terminal department. Ravi also motivated the students about the industry to be booming in the upcoming years emphasising on the Udaan scheme. The students of Airlines and Tourism shared that the session was fruitful and was up to their expectations. Dheeraj Pathak, the HoD of Faculty of Hospitality, concluded the session with a vote of thanks. Gurdeep Singh Sihra, the Pro-Chancellor, GNA University expressed, “I appreciate the endeavours of the department for organising such trending guest lectures for the students which gives them an inspiration.” Dr Monika Hanspal, Dean Academics, GNA University, said, “I am really happy to witness the active participation of the faculty and the participants in such guest lectures.”