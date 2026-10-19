National Unity Day: Motorcycle rally flagged off to spread anti-drug message

To mark National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas), Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MF Farooqui flagged off a national motorcycle rally from the PAP Complex in Jalandhar on Sunday. The rally brings together motorcycle riders from every state across India to promote national integration and solidarity.

Divulging the details, the ADGP said a contingent of 10 motorcycle riders representing the Punjab Police, accompanied by support personnel, was formally dispatched from the PAP campus. The bikers will reach New Delhi on October 21, where they will join riders from across the country, he said adding the combined national rally will then be flagged off at national-level before proceeding to take part in the main National Unity Day parade on October 31.

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He further said beyond the theme of national unity, the Punjab Police contingent is utilising the journey to spread a powerful message against drug abuse. Throughout the route, the motorcyclists will make scheduled stops at schools, colleges and public places to directly interact with youth and community members. Farooqui stated that carrying educational and motivational material, the riders will deliver lectures and conduct awareness sessions to sensitise the masses to say no to drugs and choose a healthy lifestyle.

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He emphasised that the dual initiative aims to connect the nation's youth while actively building a drug-free society, motivating the younger generation to stay clear of social vices and contribute positively to the nation's future.