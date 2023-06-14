Nation’s future rests on youth, says MoS

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 13

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said the fate of the country was in the hands of the youth of the country.

The country will become what the youth of this country will make it, he said. That’s why our youth have an important role in the development of the country and the responsibility of making India a world leader again rests on the shoulders of our youth.

He was addressing the Yuva Utsav organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, as the chief guest at Rayat-Bahra Educity, Hoshiarpur, on Monday. Som Parkash also awarded the winners of painting, poetry writing, photography, speech and group cultural competitions held during the youth festival.

Tanya stood first, Shagun second and Balpreet Kaur third in the elocution competition. Rohin Saini stood first, Vivek Kumar second and Yadvinder Singh third in mobile photography. Amanpreet Singh stood first, Baljit Kaur second and Harleen Kaur third in the painting competition.