national junior kickboxing medallists receive grand welcome in Phagwara

A jubilant welcome was accorded to two young kickboxers from Phagwara after they returned home with bronze medals from the National Junior Kickboxing Championship 2026 held in Odisha from May 30 to June 3.

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Bharti, a Class XI student of the School of Eminence and Anamika Kumari, a Class X student of SD Putri Pathshala School, Hadiyabad, secured bronze medals in their respective categories, bringing pride to their schools, families and the city of Phagwara.

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Upon their arrival at the Phagwara bus stand, the medal winners were warmly received by school authorities, students, parents and well-wishers led by School of Eminence Principal Ranjit Kumar Gogna. The atmosphere was filled with excitement as supporters congratulated the girls on their remarkable achievement at the national level.

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The girls were then taken in a celebratory procession to the School of Eminence, where staff members and students greeted them enthusiastically. The celebrations continued on the school premises with drumbeats, dancing and singing as everyone shared in the joy of the athletes’ success.

Addressing the gathering, Bharti and Anamika expressed gratitude to their principal, teachers, coach and parents for their constant support and encouragement. They said that winning medals at the national championship had motivated them to work even harder and strive for gold medals in future competitions, bringing greater glory to their city and the nation.

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Member of Parliament and Phagwara Constituency In-charge Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal congratulated both players on their achievement. He extended his best wishes for their bright future.