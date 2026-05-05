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Home / Jalandhar / Navy engineer donates Rs 2 lakh for Lakpur village development

Navy engineer donates Rs 2 lakh for Lakpur village development

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:54 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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Engineer Sukhwinder Singh Saini donates a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the villagers.
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In a commendable initiative aimed at supporting rural development, Sukhwinder Singh Saini, a mechanical engineer in the Merchant Navy and a resident of Lakpur village, has donated Rs 2 lakh for the beautification of the village cremation ground and dharamshala. The contribution was made in the loving memory of his late father, Gyan Singh Saini.

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The cheque was formally handed over to retired principal Jaswinder Singh Bangar, who has been actively spearheading efforts to transform the village into a model settlement with the support of NRIs. Expressing his appreciation for these ongoing initiatives, Saini said he was deeply inspired by the developmental work being undertaken and felt a strong desire to contribute towards the betterment of his native village.

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Out of the total donation money, Rs 1.50 lakh has been earmarked for the development and beautification of the cremation ground, while Rs 50,000 will be used for the improvement of the Mehru Patti Dharamshala. Saini also assured that he would continue to extend support for future development projects as and when possible.

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Retired principal Bangar expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Saini for his generous contribution and assured that the funds would be utilised effectively to enhance the infrastructure and facilities at both sites.

Villagers present on the occasion lauded the initiative and encouraged similar contributions for the village’s progress.

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