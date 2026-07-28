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Home / Jalandhar / Navya Foundation dedicates ambulance to public, organises blood donation camp in Phagwara

Navya Foundation dedicates ambulance to public, organises blood donation camp in Phagwara

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Phagwara, Updated At : 09:50 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with the members of the Navya Helping Hands Foundation in Phagwara.
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A display of humanitarian service and community welfare was witnessed in Phagwara as Navya Helping Hands Foundation organised a mega blood donation camp and dedicated a ventilator-equipped ambulance to the public during a well-attended function at Maharaja Palace on Banga Road. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, lauded the foundation’s selfless efforts.

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Unveiling the ventilator-equipped ambulance, the CM said the advanced life-support vehicle would prove invaluable in providing immediate emergency medical care to critically ill patients and accident victims during transportation to hospitals.

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Addressing the gathering, Saini described voluntary blood donation as one of the noblest acts of humanity. The CM also commended the role of former Union MoS Vijay Sampla and his nephew, Foundation president Ashu Sampla, for running the NGO.

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Vijay Sampla said the Foundation was established in the cherished memory of his late granddaughter Navya, whose untimely demise inspired the family to dedicate itself to the service of humanity. He said the annual mega blood donation camp is organised every year to honour her memory while promoting voluntary blood donation and encouraging people to contribute towards saving lives.

Following the programme, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Vishwakarma Mandir, where he offered prayers and interacted with members of the temple management. Appreciating the temple’s role in promoting spiritual values and community service, he said religious institutions have an important role in strengthening moral values and encouraging social harmony. The Chief Minister also paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sukhchain Sahib.

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The programme was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, Sant Gurcharan Singh of Nirmal Kutiya Pandwa, Balbhadar Sain Duggal, Tejasvi Bhardwaj, Mahinder Thapar, Sheetal Angural, Manjit Bali, BJP Kapurthala District President Ranjit Singh Khojewal, Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal, besides a large number of blood donors, social workers, religious leaders and citizens.

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