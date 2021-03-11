Nawanshahr: 20 days on, police still clueless on missing girl

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 31

Finding a 15-year-old girl from Rahon has become a task as even after 20 days, there is no clue of her whereabouts. The girl had left her home on May 12 after being scolded by her mother. She went to the school but did not return home. She had told her friends that she was upset over the incident and did not wish to return home.

The police said the girl had not returned home yet which was strange. Parents of the girl have been making rounds of the police station and have been giving every little detail even if they get any call from an unknown number too.

The police personnel said the parents have not named any person on suspicion yet in this case. “They are so upset and worried and are not in good condition,” sources from the department said.

The investigation officer said there was a lead in this case. “I think we will track the location soon. Investigation is on,” the officer said.

Notably, after searching for their daughter for days in vain, the parents had finally lodged a complaint with the police. According to the father, his daughter had got late for the school on May 12 and she also missed her school bus.

In the complaint, he stated that when she did not return home, they asked her friends about her. “My daughter had shared the scolding incident with her friends and had told them that she would not go home as she had felt bad. She also had lunch with one of her friends and around 2.30 in the afternoon, she waved her goodbye too, but never came home,” the complaint read. The father had been in touch with his daughter’s friends and got to know about her daughter’s feelings only after talking to them.

The police said the father took 12 days to file a report at the police station.