Nawanshahr: 35-yr-old molests minor, booked

Nawanshahr, May 30

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a 35-year-old man in Aur, Nawanshahr. The victim’s parents are migrants. While her mother is a domestic servant, the father is in Dubai to earn for his family.

As per the information, the accused was known to the victim, which is why the girl had gone with him after latter asked her to accompany him.

Mother said in a complaint that when her daughter came back, she was traumatised and shivering. “We were really worried looking at her. When asked, she told the entire episode and now she was molested,” she said.

The police said that earlier the family was not willing to file complaint with the police, which is why they took several days to lodge a complaint. “Grandfather of the girl shared this problem with others and also went to the accused, after which he was encouraged to take this matter to the police so that other girls are not harassed by the man,” Aur SHO said.

He said the medical examination of the girl was also done. A case under Section 506 (Punishment of criminal intimidation) of IPC and POSCO act was registered.

Crime against women have been increasing and young girls experience trauma and get a scar for life because of such incidents. Last year, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the man who she used to call ‘taya ji’ (uncle). The incident had also happened in Aur block of Nawanshahr. The accused was the former sarpanch of the village. The girl was admitted to the hospital after the incident.

In her statement to the police, she had said the accused came to her house and told her that his daughter-in-law was calling her. When the girl reached his house, the accused took her into a vacant room where he raped her.