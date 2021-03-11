Nawanshahr: 5 school buses challaned

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 13

In a drive against school vehicles violating norms, a joint team of civil and police administration challaned five schools buses on Friday in Nawanshahr.

The team comprising District Child Protection Officer Kanchan Arora, ASIs Nirmal Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh and others conducted checking of around 25 schools buses in Nawanshahr and Balachaur.

The inspection was organised to check the violations made by the school vehicles under Safe School Vahan Policy. During checking, the team fined five school buses that were found flouting the norms.

The drivers could not show permits, pollution certificates, insurance, and were found driving without wearing uniform. One of the major issues was absence of women attendant from the buses. The DCPO said there was some improvement in this regard, but most of the school buses still require women staff. “Women who are present also don’t know their duties. So, during checking, we also apprised then about their duties,” DCPO Kanchan Arora said.

The team also held interaction with the students where they asked them if the women staff was present every time in the buses or not. As per the information, some medicines in first aid kit in the buses were also found to be expired.

The team also checked necessary compliance to safety measures like expiry date of fire extinguisher, driving licence of bus driver, experience of bus driver and other important parameters under the scheme.

When the policy was introduced some years ago, the schools were given a form, which sought details regarding registration number, type and model of vehicle, installation of flashing light/buzzer working at the time of boarding and de-boarding of bus, seating capacity, speed governor, CCTV cameras, type of door of bus, availability of lock on doors, emergency exit and first-aid box.