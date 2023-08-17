Nawanshahr ADC visits Mirzapur

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, August 16

Nawanshahr ADC Rajiv Verma, accompanied by SDM Major Shivraj Singh Bal and officials concerned, today visited Mirzapur village.

They took stock of the increase in the water level in the Sutlej, strengthening of the Dhussi bundh and precautionary measures undertaken to tackle the situation after opening of floodgates at Bhakra Dam yesterday.

“The volume and flow of water have increased in the Sutlej after the release of water from the Bhakra Dam, but the situation is under control,” said the ADC, adding that officials of the departments concerned as well as the nearby residents have been asked to keep a constant vigil. The ADC also instructed with officials concerned to help the residents.

